IFFCO’s RK Srivastava briefs FRI Director on Neem initiatives

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Mar: Rakesh Kumar Srivastava, State Marketing Manager, IFFCO, had a courtesy meeting with newly joined Director of Forest Research Institute, Dr Renu Singh.

She was informed about financial support provided by IFFCO for developing improved varieties of neem. The research was carried out under the supervision of Dr Ashok Kumar, Scientist G of Forest Research Institute at the Division of Genetics and Tree Improvement. As part of this, recently, six varieties of neem were released. The newly developed varieties flower after two to three years against six years of normal neem. Additionally, oil and azadirachtin content is also almost double of the normal neem, which is going to help in production of neem coated urea substantially.

The Director, FRI, was also informed about development of nano liquid urea, and how it has helped farmers in improving farm productivity without polluting soil, air and water. The nano liquid urea is expected to help Government of India save on huge subsidies, and become an important revolutionary step in agriculture and farming.