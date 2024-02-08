IFS officer Sushant Patnaik raided by ED, cash hoard uncovered

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 7 Feb: The woes of IFS Officer Sushant Patnaik, who has been in the news recently for facing charges of sexual harassment, continued today as he was raided by a team of the Enforcement Directorate. Sources claimed that the ED team found a huge amount of cash at his Canal Road house. In order to count the cash found at his residence, the ED team had to summon two currency counting machines. However, officially, the ED teams have refused to share detailed information about what was found during the raid.

The ED officials searched the documents at Patnaik’s house. He was also interrogated for a long time. The ED team examined the documents at Patnaik’s house for more than 8 hours.

Patnaik, who was in the news recently after allegations of molesting a woman research fellow had emerged, today faced more trouble after coming under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate. Sources claimed that cash worth several crores of rupees was found at his residence. It may be recalled that, before being attached to the Forest Headquarters after allegations of molestation were levelled against him, Patnaik was posted as Member Secretary of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, which is not only considered a high-profile post but also a lucrative one.