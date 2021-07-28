IISWC, NRSC sign MoU on ‘Evapotranspiration Modelling’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: The Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC), Dehradun, and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad, signed an MoU on 26 July to execute an inter-institutional collaborative project on “Evapotranspiration Modelling, Water Budgeting and Assessment of CO2 flux over Tea Plantation in Western Ghats, Tamil Nadu”.

The Regional Center of the Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC), Udhagamandalam, is the Collaborating Unit with Central Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), Calicut, and National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad. The project budget of Rs 78.37 lakhs is funded by the NRSC–ISRO under the “National Hydrology Project (NHP) initially for the period up to March 2024.

Dr M Madhu, Director, ICAR-IISWC, signed the MoU on behalf of the Institute in the presence of Dr NK Sharma, Head, Soil Science and Agronomy, Dr M Muruganandam, Principal Scientist and OIC (PME Cell), Dr Rajesh Kaushal, Principal Scientist, and Dr Gopal Kumar, Principal Scientist, IISWC.

Dr Venkteshwar Rao, Joint Director, NRSC, signed the MOU in the presence of Dr Nidhi Mishra and Saksham Joshi, Scientist.

The collaborative project will be executed by Dr P Raja, Principal Scientist (Soil Science), as Principal Investigator (PI) and Dr K Kannan, Head of the Research Centre and Principal Scientist (Agronomy), and Dr S Manivannan, Principal Scientist (SWCE) as Co-PI of the programme at ICAR-IISWC, Research Centre, Ooty.

The project will conduct a study on evapotranspiration mechanisms and partitioning, atmospheric CO2 fluxes that would help understand energy partitioning over Tea which is a major plantation in the temperate mountainous ecosystem of Nilgiris from Western Ghats. Characterisation of response and feedback mechanism to atmosphere, and partitioning of evapotranspiration (ET) from the tea plantation in the ecosystem is useful to understand water use and deficit, energy consumption for productivity and uncertainties involved in weather forecasting and to understand mechanisms behind the occurrence of extreme events and helps in efficient management of available water resources.

The study will assess the soil and vegetation interplay in regulating water vapor and CO2 fluxes and much more.