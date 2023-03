By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Mar: IIT Bombay has honoured Anupriya, Assistant Professor, Graphic Era Hill University, with the Spoken Tutorial Master Award.

Anupriya, Faculty, School of Computing, conducted the spoken tutorial certification course in IIT Mumbai, where a total of 16,000 students of the university participated, so that they would get benefits in their career.

IIT Bombay Professor Dr Kanan Moudgalya presented Anupriya with the certificate.