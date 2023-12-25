Illustrated book on Uttarakhand unveiled

Uttarakhand

A fascinating account of the cultural heritage of the valley on Friday.

Penned by Neha Mittal, IRS, the book is titled ‘Devbhoomi Uttarakhand: The Fascinating Cultures of Central Himalaya’ and covers various facets of the beautiful Himalayan state. Unveiling the book, Mittal said, “When I was researching for the book, I realised that Uttarakhand is a culturally a fascinating state where every corner has a different folklore or belief. What we need is an account where all this can be put together in a simple language and interesting illustrations”.

The book covers topics like the story of the Char Dhams, the Goddess Nanda Devi, Forests and Bugyals of Uttarakhand and some famous oral accounts of Kumaon, Garhwal and Jaunsar.

The event was held at Cafe Laata in Jakhan on Rajpur Road. The author presented the summary of the book and this talk was followed by a book signing session and interaction with the author.