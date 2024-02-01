IMA Commandant Lt Gen VK Mishra bids adieu to the Olive Greens

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Jan: Lt Gen VK Mishra, PVSM, AVSM, Commandant, Indian Military Academy, bid adieu to the Olive Greens on Wednesday after an illustrious career spanning 38 years, having held important Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. During a simple and solemn ceremony held at the IMA War Memorial, the General Officer paid homage to the soldiers, who in line of duty laid down their lives for the nation.

An alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, he was commissioned into the 17th Battalion, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, in December 1985. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and has attended the Higher Command Course at the Army War College, Mhow, as well as the prestigious National Defence College in New Delhi.

He has had a very rich and varied operational experience spanning over more than three decades, be it serving on the Line of Control in J&K, where he was also wounded in operations, or the challenging, counter insurgency operations at various levels including tenures with the Rashtriya Rifles in South Kashmir or in Tripura with the Assam Rifles. The Academy has benefited immensely from his vast and varied experience.

Gen Mishra has undertaken various initiatives in IMA in terms of conceptualising curriculum for institutionalised leadership training to produce the finest future officer cadre for the Indian Army. He has also formulated a vision for state of the art infrastructure works for training in domains of zenith technology of modern day warfare.

The General Officer handed over the Command Baton of the prestigious Indian Military Academy to Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, SM, the 52nd Commandant of IMA.