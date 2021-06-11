IMA holds Commandant’s Parade

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Jun: The historic Chetwode Drill Square at the Indian Military Academy played host to the Commandant’s Parade for Spring Term 2021, here, today.

The Commandant’s Parade marked the culmination of training of 341 Indian and 84Gentlemen Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries. Owing to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, only the IMA staff and other the trainees witnessed the impressive Parade.

IMA Commandant Lt Gen Harinder Singh reviewed the Parade and complimented all the Gentlemen Cadets for an immaculate turnout and excellent drill movements. This, he said, indicated a high level of motivation, pride and cohesion achieved by them during their training at IMA. He also congratulated everyone for facing all challenges towards completing the training successfully.

The Commandant highlighted that the Army’s reputation rests firmly on their shoulders. He said that they have earned this honour with hard work and need to retain it by living up to the Army’s core values of Character, Competence, Commitment and Compassion. He also exhorted the Gentlemen Cadets to maintain these high ideals and pursue excellence, at all times.

The General Officer said, “I wish to acknowledge and compliment you for your commitment to serve the nation and uphold the legacy of an unbroken chain of heroes and patriots. There are no guaranteed successes in the profession of arms, but unquestionable integrity will certainly tilt the odds in your favour. Courage, physical and moral, must be evident in your actions and decisions. It is said that ‘Honour is simply the morality of superior men. Therefore, you must acquire the wisdom to differentiate between right and wrong and possess the strength of character to stand by your values, morals and ethics, even in the most strenuous of times. As a leader, your action will have a far greater impact than your words. Therefore, selflessness and responsibility must be second nature to you.”

The General Officer also extended compliments to the 84 Gentleman Cadets from the friendly foreign countries for having endured the rigorous regimen of training, exhibiting excellent transformation and now getting ready to don the ranks in their respective armies as most proficient officers. He addressed them specifically while stating that “the strong bond of togetherness that you have developed in IMA shall keep the diplomatic and military ties between our nations strong and vibrant. Soon, you will become a part of your great traditional armies. I am confident that the spirit of the Indian Military Academy will guide all of you in your future courses of action. You must always endeavour to achieve greatness in whatever you do.”

He encouraged the Gentlemen Cadets to put their best foot forward for the final Passing out Parade and wished all the Gentlemen Cadets the very best in the years ahead. The Commandant also congratulated the Parents and dear ones of the Passing Out Course for the achievements of their sons and, in the backdrop of COVID precautions, advised them to watch the live coverage of all POP events on media to feel part of the celebration and the pride associated with it.