IMA hosts Silver Jubilee Reunion of 103 Regular, 86 Technical & 7 UES Course

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Dec: It was in the winters of 1998 when a band of four hundred and seventy-five strapping youngsters passed through the hallowed portals of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) with stars on their shoulders and dreams in their eyes heading for an adventurous journey spanning over two and a half decades. The band of boys of 103 Regular, 86 Technical and 7 UES Course assembled at IMA on 17-18 December, with their spouses this time, to show gratitude to the place which turned them into ‘Hardy Soldiers’ from ‘Young Men’. This rich long journey for them has been arduous, adventurous, fruitful, satisfying, eventful and a humbling experience.

They came from all corners of the country and reminisced over the days spent in the cradle of IMA under the best of instructors and ustads who inculcated in them the finest qualities of leadership which stood them through the thick and thin of a very demanding professional life. Next of kin of the martyrs of the course also graced the occasion.

Apart from general bonhomie and camaraderie, the recharged atmosphere created was jubilant as is to be expected.

In upholding the course spirit, the ceremony commenced with remembering and paying tribute to their fallen comrades at the IMA War Memorial. This was followed by a windshield tour by the entire course around the academy to rekindle the memories of their training days at their Alma Mater.

Thes officers have served in all parts of the country and many have served in overseas assignments too. The course has numerous outstanding achievements, honours and awards for bravery and distinguished service to its credit. Officers from the courses have done many command and staff assignments at various ranks all through their service, including Command of some of the most prestigious units of the Indian Army.

Some of the officers have taken premature retirement and become entrepreneurs, while some others have joined the corporate world and have excelled in various fields in the process, further contributing to nation building.

The Indian Military Academy expressed pride in the services and achievements of these officers and thanked them for visiting the Academy for the Silver Jubilee Reunion.