IMA prepares for Spring Term POP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jun: Since its raising in 1932 the Indian Military Academy has trained and commissioned a total of 60,384 Indian Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) and 2,572 Foreign GCs from 34 friendly foreign countries as proud Army officers. With current strength of 222 foreign trainees, almost every fourth GC in the academy is from a foreign Army reflecting the stellar international standing of the Academy and its reputed training regime. The academy has been pursuing a visionary transformation of its infrastructure and training methodology towards preparing the young military leaders for the complexities of future battlefields.

The COVID pandemic posed serious challenges for the Academy but the extremely proactive measures and strict enforcement of requisite protocols ensured a largely ‘COVID Free’ environment. The academy progressed uninterrupted training over last 16-18 months to fulfill its mandate of training future-ready warrior leaders. The resolve and commitment, in sync with academy ethos, have been at display wherein staff and GCs retained focus on training, despite COVID affecting near and dear ones at home. Active support from state authorities and civil administration facilitated the academy’s functioning.

IMA is currently engaged in preparing for its Spring Term Passing Out Parade, which shall witness 425 smart, proficient GCs being commissioned. This includes 84 foreign trainees from nine countries The ceremonies associated with the Passing Out Parade will commence on 11 June, with a solemn wreath laying ceremony, at which homage will be paid to its brave alumni, 889 of whom have made the supreme sacrifice to uphold the honour of the Nation and protect its Sovereignty.

The passing out parade will be held on 12 June with the famous Chetwode Building in the backdrop. The ceremonies have been scaled down but shall retain the traditional element of ceremonial regalia. The formations have been modified to ensure due distancing and the parade shall be reviewed by Lieutenant General RP Singh, GOC-in-C, HQ Western Command. Due to the prevailing COVID situation, the parents and the family members of the Passing Out Gentlemen Cadets will not be able to attend the ceremony.

The entire event will however be showcased for them live on various media channels. The pipping ceremony, which is traditionally done by the parents of the Passing Out Course, will be solemnised by the Instructors posted at IMA.