IMA presents Covid assistance to village

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jun: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) has endeavoured to reach out to the local population during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this, the IMA Commandant decided to provide Covid related assistance to village Koti-Dhaloni in Dehradun District. Koti-Dhaloni has had a very close association with the GCs of IMA as the village is the starting point for the climb to Bhadraj during the outdoor exercise. It has a nostalgic connect with every GC passing out from IMA.

The IMA was represented by Col Praneet Dangwal and Sub Maj Raju Sinha. They handed over essential equipment and medicines like fridge, beds, mattresses, sanitisers, fans, pillows, masks, face shields, oxymeters, etc., to the Gram Pradhan for the quarantine facility and health centre there.

The villagers appreciated the efforts of IMA and expressed their gratitude to the Commandant, IMA, for his generosity.