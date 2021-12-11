IMA to showcase special Sound & Light Show preceding POP

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 Dec: President Ram Nath Kovind is set to review the Passing Out Parade to be held on 11 December at IMA. The POP AT-21 will also be graced by its distinguished alumna Govenor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as well as the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat.

On this occasion, IMA will be showcasing its rich legacy and saga of bravery & sacrifice through a first of its kind spectacular Sound & Light Show. A mega Multi Activity display shall reflect the adventure and thrill of various aspects of the stellar IMA Training. While final events are on 10 and 11 December, prior runs are also being conducted on 8 and 9 December for maximum audience including school children.