Immense potential for investment in energy sector: Dhami

Investment MoUs worth more than Rs 40,000 crores signed

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Dec: MoUs worth Rs 40,423 crores were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Uttarakhand Energy Conclave organised at the Secretariat, here, today. This Uttarakhand Energy Conclave was organised in view of the upcoming Destination Uttarakhand Global Investors’ Summit in Dehradun.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that there are immense possibilities for investment and opportunities in the energy sector in Uttarakhand. He added that the energy sector had an important role to play and a special place in the concept of Uttarakhand state. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to increase investment in the state. Based on the suggestions of people associated with the industrial world, 27 new policies have been made and many existing policies have been simplified to attract greater investment.

The Chief Minister reminded that Destination Uttarakhand, Global Investors’ Summit is being organised in the FRI campus on 8 and 9 December 2023. This, he announced, would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is continuously providing guidance to the state. It is with the inspiration of his Vibrant Gujarat that work is being done on Destination Uttarakhand.

At the Energy Conclave held today, the Chief Minister directed officials to seriously implement all the suggestions received. He said that instructions have also been given to all the District Magistrates and SSPs to hold meetings with the people associated with the industrial sector from time to time and find appropriate solutions to their problems. He said that the state government will work as a partner with the people setting up industries in the state. He also invited all the people who came to the conclave for the Investors’ Summit. He said that there are many possibilities to work in Uttarakhand, everyone has to make good use of the possibilities.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi asserted that there is a lot of potential to work in the energy sector in the state and, for this, all the three power sector corporations have to work in unity. She said that increasing investment in the state would increase employment opportunities for the local people. She also claimed that review meetings would be held on a regular basis in the state so that those investing can get all possible help in the energy sector.

Secretary, Energy, Dr R Meenakshi Sundaram stated that continuous efforts are being made on making Uttarakhand an energy self-reliant state. The Hydropower Policy has been implemented in the state with the aim of encouraging investment and employment through hydropower projects. He said that energy is of great importance to work in all areas related to investment. A new solar energy policy has also been implemented in the state.

Additional Secretary, Energy, Ranjana Rajguru said that a solar energy policy has been made with the aim of developing green energy and reducing carbon emissions in the state, in which a target of 2500 MW solar projects has been set by the year 2027. The policy provides for exemption in land use change fees as well as the benefits of MSME policies. She added that there is also a provision for deemed purchase of excess production during off-peak hours, introduction of green tariff and other facilities.

On this occasion, Managing Director, UJVNL, Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director, UPCL, Anil Kumar, Managing Director, PTCUL, PC Dhyani and investors associated with the energy sector were also present.

