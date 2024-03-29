Impact of welfare schemes and development projects clearly evident in U’khand: Dhami

Chief Minister addresses back-to-back rallies in support of BJP candidates Ajay Bhatt, Ajay Tamta

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital/Didihat, 28 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is one of the star campaigners of the BJP in the Parliamentary Elections, is now busy addressing back to back rallies in the state in support of the BJP candidates. Now that all the nominations have been filed in the state and before the date of withdrawal, 63 candidates are in the fray in 5 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. CM Dhami is addressing rallies and holding road shows across the state. Today he addressed rallies and held road shows in support of BJP candidates from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar and Almora-Pithoragh Ajay Bhatt and Ajay Tamta, respectively.

Dhami was present for the nomination of each of the 5 BJP candidates. Today, he held a road show and addressed a large public meeting in Didihat in support of BJP candidate Ajay Tamta, who is a two-time MP and a former Union Minister of State. Addressing the rally in Didihat this morning, CM Dhami appealed to the people to vote in favour of the sitting MP, Ajay Tamta, once again to ensure a double engine government.

Dhami also led a padyatra in support of Ajay Tamta in Didihat today and participated in a public meeting. CM Dhami along with candidate Ajay Tamta took out a march from Didihat Market to Ramlila Ground. Thousands of supporters and the general public were present on this occasion. CM Dhami appealed to them to make BJP candidate Ajay Tamta win with huge votes. At the same time, CM Dhami said that he has received the blessings of women and the common people during the padyatra and that he is overwhelmed with the kind of support.

Dhami stated that every section of society is getting the guarantee of uplift through the public welfare schemes run under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Reiterating that PM Modi has a deep emotional bond with Uttarakhand, he expressed confidence that the people will continue to support the double engine government. He added that, on 19 April, the people of the state will again make BJP victorious with record votes to provide new impetus to the development works taking place in the state.

Dhami added that Uttarakhand is setting new dimensions of development through unprecedented development works. Under the ‘able leadership’ of Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is rapidly emerging as a wedding destination. Development of Uttarakhand as a wedding destination will open new doors of employment and prosperity in the state. The state government is also working at a fast pace in this direction with a detailed action plan. This is the reason that like the BJP workers, the people of the state are also excited to see the BJP win with a huge majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

CM Dhami reached Betalghat in district Nainital to seek voters’ support in favour of BJP candidate and Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt. Here, he participated in the public meeting organised in support of Ajay Bhatt. Dhami said that the public welfare schemes run under the leadership of Narendra Modi are guaranteeing the upliftment of every section of the society. On 19 April, the public is going to make BJP win with record votes to give new momentum to the development works.