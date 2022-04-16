‘Impact Person of the Year 2021’ presented to Sanjiv Mehta

Mumbai, 15 Apr: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the ‘Impact Person of the Year 2021 Award’ to the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Sanjiv Mehta, here, on Thursday.

The Award, instituted by Exchange4Media was presented to Sanjiv Mehta in recognition of his role in transforming HUL into a most valuable company in India.

The Governor congratulated Mehta for believing more in ‘values’ than in ‘valuation’. He said there is no harm in aiming for more profit, but added that ethics and values should form the core of businesses. He said if Corporates observe values, they will not only create success stories for themselves but will also create an impact on societies. The Governor applauded Sanjiv Mehta during whose stint as CMD for the last 9 years, Hindustan Unilever’s market cap increased from 13 billion USD to 65 billion USD.

Chairman & Editor in Chief of Exchange4media Group Annurag Batra, Co-founder Nawal Ahuja, CEO of MX Player Nikhil Gandhi and CEO of ABP news channel Avinash Pandey were also present.