Importance of Yoga, Pranayama has increased after pandemic, states Gov on Yoga day 

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 20 Jun: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) congratulated and greeted the people of the state on International Yoga Day.
In his message released on the occasion, the Governor said that Yoga empowers the body, mind and soul to lead a positive and healthy life. Yoga teaches us how to lead a balanced life.
He said that Yoga is the solution to a healthy body, balanced mind, and noble thoughts and connects us with our soul. We need positive energy, which keeps stress away and gives us strength to complete our work and all this is possible only through regular practice of yoga.
Lt-General Singh said that after the Corona epidemic, the importance of Yoga and Pranayama has increased even more. The Corona pandemic has taught us a lesson to take care of our health and increase our immunity. He said that Uttarakhand is the state of Yoga. Haridwar and Rishikesh are world-famous for Yoga. The whole world has got the inspiration for Yoga from India only. The Governor said that we should adopt yoga in our daily life instead of taking it as extra work.