Importance of Yoga, Pranayama has increased after pandemic, states Gov on Yoga day 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jun: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) congratulated and greeted the people of the state on International Yoga Day .

In his message released on the occasion, the Governor said that Yoga empowers the body, mind and soul to lead a positive and healthy life. Yoga teaches us how to lead a balanced life.

He said that Yoga is the solution to a healthy body, balanced mind, and noble thoughts and connects us with our soul. We need positive energy, which keeps stress away and gives us strength to complete our work and all this is possible only through regular practice of yoga .