Important to preserve Jaunsari Culture: Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Kalsi, 16 Dec: Finance Minister Dr Prem Chand Aggarwal attended as the Chief Guest

at the sports and cultural event organised in memory of the late Pratap Singh Chauhan, a progressive farmer of Jaunsar Bawar.

He emphasised on the occasion that the state government is actively promoting sports and local culture through continuous tourism initiatives.

During the three-day sports and cultural event Finance and Urban Development Minister Dr Agrawal stated that the state government is working continuously to address the issues of the common people. He highlighted the benefits for athletes in government service through the state’s sports policy.

Dr Agrawal added that Jaunsar Bawar’s local culture is globally renowned, and imagining Uttarakhand without the region is impossible. He mentioned his efforts to raise awareness among people during the COVID-19 period by writing letters in Garhwali and Kumaoni languages and promoting the Jaunsari language.

Highlighting the region’s unique geography and history, Dr Agrawal stated that be it Emperor Ashoka and Buddhist influence or the stories from the Mahabharata era, the region’s distinct human culture continues to captivate people.

He noted that the local people have not let go of their ancient culture. Even today, they are preserving the traditions passed down through centuries.

Various dignitaries, including former District Panchayat President Ramsharan Nautiyal, Committee Chairman Rajesh Chauhan, and many others, were present at the event.