In this era of technology students should be updated: Governor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jun: Chancellor and Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated the ERP portal

Appreciating the effort for the official website of the university which has been made online for the interest of the students, the Governor said that at present more than 1 lakh students are registered in the university and 217 government and non-government colleges and private educational institutions are affiliated and operated. All these institutions will now get an online solution for all university-related work.

The Governor said that the present era is the era of technology . Through the communication revolution, today we can connect with the whole world with just one click. In such a situation, the students of all our universities should also benefit. Today, with the formation of the ERP portal, the registered or present students at Sri Dev Suman University will not have to come to the university to get their certificates and can easily get these certificates online from anywhere. Through this, students will be able to save valuable time.

Lt-General Singh said that this website should be widely publicized and disseminated so that current students and former students of the university get information about it and all students can take advantage of this website. He congratulated the Vice-Chancellor Prof Joshi for creating this portal in the interest of the students and praised the university for its progress.