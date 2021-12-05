In view of Corona, strict screening ordered at Indo-Nepal Border in U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Dec: Strict protocols have been put in place at the Indo-Nepal border in Tanakpur on the instructions issued by the Uttarakhand and the Union Government, in view of the possibility of third wave of Corona and the new Omicron variant. As per the new orders, Covid test will be done at the border before allowing entry into Indian territory from Nepal. Those vaccinated with both the doses of Covid vaccines at least 15 days before would however be allowed entry without test. State Chief Secretary Dr. Sukhveer Singh Sandhu has instructed the district administration to follow the guidelines given under Covid 19. All colleges, universities, nursing colleges, engineering colleges, agriculture and technology institutes etc. have been instructed to conduct a Covid test of the staff and resident students in view of increase in cases of Corona infection in the state as well as the country. As per the orders, if found infected, immediate medical facilities have been directed to be given to teachers, students and other staff personnel. Corona examination of all health workers, frontline workers of the state will also have to be done. Spitting, consumption of paan, gutka, tobacco will be prohibited in public places. If these instructions are not followed, legal action will be taken under the provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005 (Section 51 to 60), Epidemic Act 1897 and Section 188 of IPC. This rule will be effective from December 1 till further orders. Here Nodal Officer Dr Mohammed Umar said that all the eligible people have been given the first dose of the vaccine, while about 65 percent people have got the second dose. He reminded that the teams of the Health Department were now reaching villages and homes to apply the second dose of the vaccine to eligible persons. On the other hand, SSB 57th Corps Commandant BPS Negi said that the instructions related to Covid would be strictly followed. For this, Gajendra Kumar, Assistant Commandant of Banbasa E Company, has been directed to take the help of the local administration in ensuring that only vaccinated and those with negative test reports were allowed entry into Indian borders. The health department will verify the certificate of having both the vaccines. SSB will support them. Meanwhile, during the Covid testing of the police personnel, two police personnel of Tanakpur were found Corona infected, who have been home quarantined for 14 days by the Health Department. Corona Nodal Officer Dr Mohd. Umar told that the police personnel found infected did not have any symptoms or problem but they have been isolated at home.