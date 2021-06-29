Inauguration held of Rotary’s Medical Sehat Van Project

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

ROORKEE, 29 Jun: Under the aegid of the international Global Grant project of Rotary International a Medical SEHAT VAN was virtually inaugurated on Zoom virtual platform by Rotary International President-elect Shekhar Mehta (2021-22). He is the fourth Indian Rotary International President for the benefit of rural areas in Tehri region of Uttarakhand. The event was blessed with the presence of Past R. I. President Rajendra K Saboo today on 28th June, 2021. This project was put into service with support from THDC India Ltd under the leadership of Rajiv Vishnoi, Director Technical THDC India Ltd, who also apprised the audience about the benefit of the project. VishnoI also

assured full cooperation of THDC in every manner. The project international partners are Rotary Club of Muyenge RI District 9211, Uganda.

District Governor Ramesh Bajaj welcomed the guests on the accasion. President Rtn. Man Mohan Sharma called the meeting to order.

Rotary Club of Roorkee Midtown District 3080 under the initiative of Past District Governor Rtn. Hemant K Arora was instrumental in initiating the project and explained the background of the project and conducted the Zoom meeting.

The project will take care of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) in Tehri region of Uttarakhand. As per a report by the WHO, 61% of deaths in India every year are because of non-communicable diseases which include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic respiratory diseases, among others. It will be a technology-assisted medical van providing basic and super specialty services from screening, treatment, and follow-up care, for rural population.

Under this project a total of 22 camps (15 generic and 7 follow up tele-medicine) will be conducted in 15 villages of Tehri Region. During each camp a registered qualified MBBS doctor will examine the patients and prescribe the necessary treatment or medicines. The same doctor will also screen and identify patients in each village who require expert medical care from specialist. These patients will then be provided the tele-medicine facility of consultation with expert / specialist doctors, for eg., Cardio / Oncology / Hypertension related or for Diabetes. The project is expected to reach out to approximately 12,000 people in the hilly rural areas of Tehri Garhwal, who are unable to access healthcare easily. Since there is no digitization records of NCD patients in Uttarakhand with the government department. Therefore, all the identified cases of NCD will be provided with SEHAT e Card.

PHD Chamber of Commerce was represented by Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal who spoke about the background of PHDRDF of having done larger number of projects for various NGOs and the implentation of this project was explained by Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman PHDRDF. The project impact assessment will be carried out by Rtn.CA Rajesh Mittal. The project connect ER Rakesh Khare, former ED of THDC India Ltd as CSR consultant spoke about Rotary’s involvement in the earlier project that was carried out in 2013 after its successful implementation joined hands with Rotary to carry out future projects in different area’s. PDG Rtn. Emmaunelle Katongole and Rtn.Clare Luvegakironde, from Uganda International partners appreciated the efforts of Rotarians in India for this noble project. There were more than 100 participants on the Zoon Virtual Platform from various cities from India and abroad including PP Rtn. (Retd.) Col SK Nathan from New Zealand, PP Rtn. Rashim Bhargava from Doha, PDG Rtn. P M Bhansali from Banglore, Rtn. Ramesh Bhandari, PDG Rtn.Parag Seth from Ahmedabad, PDG Rtn. David Hilton, PDG Rtn. Rakesh Agarwal, Rtn. Sushant Ahuja from Dehradun, PDG Rtn. Praveen Goel from Chandigarh, PDG Rtn. Ramesh Chander from New Delhi, PDG Rtn. Arun Sharma from Poanta Sahib, PE Rtn. Dr. Gopal Rohella, Rtn. Richa Ahlawat, PAG Rtn. Dr. Karan Singh, PAG Rtn. Dr. Sudhir Chaudhary, PP Rtn. Dr. Sanjeev Garg, PP Rtn Ravi Prakash, PAG Rtn. Alok C. Gupta, PP Rtn. Mujeeb Malik, AG Rtn. Pramod Kir, Rtn. Dr. Madhulika Chaudhary, Rtn. Sashi Kir, Rtn. Pavitra H Arora, Secretary RCRMT, Rtn. Ramesh Rawal, Rtn. Arpan Gupta, PP Rtn. Dr. Ajay Bhargava, Rtn. Vijay Agarwal, P. K. Naithani, GM CSR THDC India Ltd, Kadambari, CEO PHDRDF were present.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by DRFC T. K. Ruby. This project was to start last year but due to Covid situation, it could not take off.