Increase Red Cross volunteers: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Jan: Dr MS Ansari, General Secretary, and other officials of the Indian Red Cross Society, Uttarakhand, met Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

Governor Singh held detailed discussions with them regarding the status of the Red Cross in the state and its strengthening. The Governor said that efforts should be made to increase the number of Red Cross volunteers, especially from among students of colleges. Emphasis should be laid on formation of Junior and Youth Red Cross in all the districts of the state so that the spirit of service can be inculcated in the minds of students. The Red Cross and Disaster Management Department should jointly train the students of higher educational institutions of the state in first aid, disaster management and road safety.

The Governor reminded that the Red Cross had been formed for the service of humanity.

The Governor also said that, in view of the possibilities of infection by the new variant Omicron of Covid, it is necessary to create awareness among the public about strict adherence to safety protocols. All volunteers of the Red Cross should face this challenge of Omicron with new energy and determination.