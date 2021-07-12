Increased flow at Kempty Falls raises alarm

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 11 Jul: After a video of a huge crowd of tourists at Kempty Falls in Tehri district went viral a few days ago, strictness has been enforced by the administration and police. New guidelines have been issued by the district administration. The movement of tourists at Kempty Falls is being stopped every half hour. Only 50 people are allowed to enter the falls. On Sunday afternoon, due to the strong water flow at Kempty Falls, there was panic among the people. People were stopped from visiting for security considerations. There was debris and stones coming along with the huge flow of water, surprising even the local people.

A Naib Tehsildar has been appointed to take immediate decisions in case of any threat or safety issue.