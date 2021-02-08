Incubating Innovative Ideas in Young Military Leaders at Indian Military Academy

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Feb: Indian Military Academy continuously strives for all round development of the Gentlemen Cadets and encourages them to excel in all spheres in their Military career and face challenges head on.

In this direction, a Leadership Development Series has been recently introduced at the Academy. As part of these endeavours, a talk by Dr Anjan Ray, Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun, was conducted on 06 Feb 2021 at the Indian Military Academy, Khetarpal Auditorium.

Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun established in 1962 is one of the constituent laboratories of the Council of scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) established by Govt of India as Research and development Organisation. The Director, IIP, who is an authority on Fuels and innovating technologies gave the Gentlemen Cadets an insight into ‘Fuels and Future conflicts’. He covered important aspects on Non Conventional Energy resources and technologies that can become force multipliers for Military applications as well.

Indian Military Academy is looking at forging partnerships with key technology innovators towards establishing futuristic Innovation Labs & incubating ideas of innovation in their young Military Leaders who shall take these initiative forward across the organisation as they advance in their careers. Such talks and exposures will go a long way as part of their all round development as Military Leaders.