Inculcate sterling leadership qualities: Gen Khosla

Dehradun, 15 Ict: The 87th Founders’ Day celebrations of The Doon School had a grand finale’ with an inspirational speech by the Chief Guest, Lt-General Ravin Khosla, who himself belonged to the Class of 1981. By an interesting coincidence, the General addressed from the same venue, the Rose Bowl for the second time. The first time when he was the school Captain and now as the Chief Guest.

Lt-General Khosla in his address to the students, parents and teachers recounted several anecdotes from his life in the Doon School and later in the armed forces. He joined the Infantry and the coveted Gorkha Rifles. He quoted late Gen Sam Manekshaw, “If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or he is a Gorkha”.

He mentioned that the Army is a great place to be for the Doscos who want to be leaders and love travelling. Currently, three serving Lt-Generals are from The Doon School, he informed. The school prepared him to take on many challenges in the Army. It inculcated survival instincts, spirit of competition and facing hardships. Parents should prepare their children for the future by developing their life skills, he advised. Students should imbibe and leave the school with leadership qualities, responsible risk taking, trust and faith, integrity and loyalty, said the General.