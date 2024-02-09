India is achieving self-reliance in Space & Defence capabilities: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 8 Feb: Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest in the DefSAT 2024 programme organised by SIA-India in New Delhi on Thursday.

In his address at the programme, the Governor said that India’s future in the field of defence and space technology is bright as well as full of hope and aspirations. He said that from the first satellite, Aryabhata in 1975, to the most recent mission, Aditya L1, which was India’s first mission to study the Sun, the country has proved that it is indeed self-reliant in all areas.

Lt General Singh said that India’s space programme under the aegis of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has notched up many achievements, establishing the country as a major power in space exploration. The Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as Mangalyaan, is one of the most notable. Mangalyaan, launched in 2013, made India the first Asian country to reach Mars orbit and the first country in the world to do so on its maiden attempt. This achievement demonstrated not only India’s technological prowess but also its ability to achieve space exploration on an economical budget.

The Governor said that India’s space and defence missions play a vital role in advancing several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “As we move towards the future, India is progressing in every field as well as achieving the goals set for itself,” he reminded. “The importance of satellites in the defence sector cannot be underestimated, especially when India is facing increasing tensions on its borders. They provide unparalleled assistance in intelligence, surveillance and communications. Military satellites, integral to communications and application-based systems, are essential components of strategic planning.”

He further stated, “As we enter this new era of space technology, we also reiterate our commitment to lead with vision, innovation and dedication to shape a better future for our nation in the fields of defence and space. Recently India has also focused on increasing its indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. The ‘Make in India’ initiative has promoted production of critical defence equipment within the country. We have reduced dependence on foreign suppliers and promoted self-reliance. This step not only strengthens the economy but also strengthens the economic and defence infrastructure of the country.”

The Governor praised SIA-India and partner defence think-tanks for organising the event.