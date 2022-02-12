India is strong enough to strike across borders under BJP: Rajnath Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Feb: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a public meeting at Ghansali in Tehri district today. Rajnath Singh said that when the BJP government was formed inside the country, the country’s army was facing many problems at that time. But, with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, the country’s economy became strong. Today, the country is not weak anymore but strong. Now it has the power and the will to even strike across the borders and kill the enemy. He expressed confidence that BJP would once again form the government in Uttarakhand and ensure rapid development. He added that one medical college would be opened in every district of the state by the BJP Government.

Listing the achievements of the Government of India, he said that today an efficient government existed in the country and in the state. Whether it was the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Har Ghar Jal Nal Yojana, the poor are getting benefits from many welfare schemes.

The Defence Minister said that even though three Chief Ministers had been changed in Uttarakhand during these five years, the BJP Government had not allowed any hindrance in the development of Devbhoomi. He said that Haridwar would become the international capital of yoga as soon as the BJP government is formed again in the state.

Rajnath Singh will address an election rally in Ramnagar on 12 February in support of BJP candidate Diwan Singh Bisht. Preparations are being made for the election rally at MP College ground. Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and other senior party leaders will also address the rally.