Indian Cultural Society pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

New Delhi, 2Aug: Poets, writers and admirers remembered the untouched aspects of Dilip Kumar with moist eyes.

Indian Cultural Society, New Delhi, organised a programme in the memory of late cine star Dilip Kumar on his birthday. On this occasion, eminent poets, journalists and writers remembered the untouched aspects of Dilip Kumar, while remembering him. Everyone prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Dr S Farooq, Patron of the Indian Cultural Society and a well-known social worker, presided over the programme. Chairman of a media group, journalist Dr SM Asif said that he got only one opportunity to meet Dilip Kumar, when he was going for Friday prayers.

Remembering him, F Argali recalled that he was a person in whom a great actor, a great human being and a great Hindustani existed. It would not be out of context to say he was Dilip Khan of that time, someone said even Yusuf Kumar would not be bad, too.

On his personality, a poet said, “Tujhko Awaaz lagata hoon tanhai mein aur patthar kay sanam meri taraf dekhtey hain.” Referring to his personality and his lifestyle and culture, it was said that “we can also answer your abuses” but we do not belong to such a family. A book written on Dilip Kumar was also released on the occasion. The auditorium was decorated with pictures of memorable moments with him.

Poets Maikash Amrohi, F Argali, Shahid Anwar, Sawan Shukla, Irfan Azmi, Afif Siraj, Prof Dr Rehman Musawvir, Fartullah Khan Farhat, Salman Saeed, Sartaj Amrohi, Yasir Inam, Abdul Rehman,paid tribute to him with their poetry and speeches. Mansoor, Safir Siddiqui, Sarfaraz Shabina and Rita Adah paid tribute in their speeches.

Senior journalist Habib Akhtar was also present. Moin Shadab conducted the programme and presented his Ashaar.