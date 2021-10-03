Indian Military Academy celebrates 89th Raising Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Oct: The Indian Military Academy celebrated its 89th Raising Day, here, today. On this occasion, Commandant Lt Gen Harinder Singh conveyed his appreciation to the IMA fraternity for their dedication and contribution towards transforming the Academy into a world class military institution.

He reminded that the IMA has rendered outstanding service to the Nation by nurturing thousands of well trained officers. He urged the Service and Civilian employees to work with the same zeal and synergy to bring even greater laurels to the Academy.

The IMA came into existence on 1 October, 1932. In the last 88 years, the Academy has grown in its training capacity from 40 GCs to 1650 GCs. Till date, 63,381 Gentlemen Cadets have passed out from the proud portals of the Academy as officers, including 2656 Foreign Gentlemen Cadets from 34 Friendly Foreign countries.

The Academy has a rich history and its Alumni have excelled in all spheres of military and sports activities. They have etched stories of heroic valour and outstanding leadership in numerous battlefields, winning many gallantry awards. As many as 889 brave alumni have made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

On this special day, all members of the staff, Gentlemen Cadets, Service and civilian employees rededicated themselves to upholding the glorious legacy of this great institution – ‘Veerta aur Vivek’.