Indian S&T discussed at ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Feb: The third day of the week-long festival of Science and Technology, ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’, was celebrated on the theme, “Milestones in Indian Modern S&T”, at the Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology (UCOST), here, today.

Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST, presented the welcome note. Dr Rajendra Dobhal, DG, UCOST, talked about the power of knowledge and gave examples of famous scientists and their discoveries. He also described the ongoing developments in the field of health, energy and water sector. Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dr Alaknanda Ashok, Professor & Dean, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, and Dr Nikhil Kant, Deputy Director, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) were present.

Dr Alaknanda Ashok delivered a lecture on “Technologies and their applications”. She described the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, communication technology, green energy, cyber security, mechatronics, etc. and their application in the field of education, agriculture, environment, manufacturing, healthcare, etc. She also told students about their application in day to day life. Dr Prakash Chauhan gave a presentation titled “Observing from space”. He talked about the journey of space technology in India, Indian space programmes, and various types of satellites. He also described their societal applications. Dr Kant spoke about the role and vision of AICTE, its ongoing schemes and policies.

The session was followed by a screening of science-based movies on the topic “science for a self-reliant India”. Afterwards, science-based fun activity and a quiz competition were conducted for the students of various colleges. Present were GS Rautela, Dr BP Purohit, Dr Ashutosh Mishra, Er Jitendra, Amit Pokhriyal, UCOST Staff, Staff of Biotech Council and students from various colleges. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Manmohan Singh Rawat, Scientific Officer, UCOST. The session was coordinated by Dr Aparna Sharma, Senior Scientific Officer, UCOST. More than 350 officials, scientists, faculty members, researchers, students, UCOST, RSC & UCB staff participated in the programme through hybrid mode.