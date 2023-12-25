India’s economy is growing at fastest rate: Dhankhar

Vice President inaugurates Ved Vigyan Mahakumbh at Gurukul Kangri University

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 23 Dec: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar , along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar , reached Haridwar today on a one-day visit and addressed the gathering at the inauguration ceremony of Ved Vigyan and Sanskriti Mahakumbh as the chief guest. The Ved Vigyan and Sanskriti Mahakumbh has been organised by Gurukul Kangri University on the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and the martyrdom day of Swami Shraddhanand. The Vice President said that this Mahakumbh, organised in the memory of the sages who were the pioneers of Indian culture and nationalism, is a humble tribute to their great lives. He noted that an important step has been taken to strengthen Vedic science through this Mahakumbh.

During his address, Vice President Dhankhar said that it is his great good fortune to come to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He stated that he has been hearing the name of this university for years, but this is the first time that he has got a chance to visit the university. He added that he will leave from here with a big resolution.

Dhankhar added that some western universities are engaged in tarnishing the image of Indian culture and the country's development journey for absurd reasons. He noted that there is no doubt in his mind that considering the determination of the students and the teachers here that India's culture will never go down. He called upon the students to effectively counter the efforts to tarnish the image of Indian culture and values. He said that Gurukul Kangri University is a major centre for the preservation and creation of the cultural heritage of the country and that the teachers and the students here are a source of inspiration and a centre of nationalist consciousness and thinking.

The Vice President further said that there are some people in the world who are not able to digest the progress of India and they need to improve their digestive power. They do not accept inclusive education system in the mother tongue. What kind of thing is this? Now the day is not far when every branch of education will be available in our mother tongue.

Emphasising on making more and more people aware of the Vedas, Dhankhar said that it is very important for nation-building and for the stability of the world. Describing the New Education Policy as being in line with the cultural values of India, he said that every Indian should feel proud of his or her culture and heritage. Indianness is the identity of the people here and nationalism is their ultimate religion. Dhankhar expressed concern over the fact that there are some people in the country who are disrespectful towards their own culture, glorious past and present development and are trying to tarnish the great image of India. He said that it is the ultimate responsibility and duty of every Indian to frustrate their every evil attempt. These forces, which are against the culture, against nationalism, against our existence, must be countered!

Emphasising the need to increase the discussion on Indian knowledge tradition and Vedic knowledge and science, Jagdeep Dhankhar said that this festival of Ved Vigyan Mahakumbh provides the countrymen an opportunity to feel proud of India’s ancient knowledge and science. Referring to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort on Independence Day for the Panch Pran, the Vice President said that for the coming 25 years, the country should focus its power and resolutions on the Panch Pran. He called upon the students present there to try to free themselves from the mentality of slavery that some people in India still suffer from. They still consider them as slaves of the British.

Describing the three new laws passed by the recent Parliament session as historic, the Indian Justice Code Bill, the Indian Civil Defence Code Bill and the Indian Evidence Bill, Dhankhar said that the British laws had shackled the countrymen and that the people are being crushed due to these laws. However, with the inspiration of the Prime Minister, ‘Penal Legislation’ has been converted into ‘Justice Legislation’ now.

The Vice President said that Swami Dayanand Saraswati was a strong supporter of women empowerment and on 21September , the Indian Parliament has created history by passing the Women’s Reservation Bill. He said that with the passing of this bill, participation of one-third women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be ensured.

Referring to India’s growing strength in space, the Vice President said that 23 August will be celebrated as National Space Day because India is the first country to land Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon. India today is moving ahead on the development journey at a fast pace and this lead is now unstoppable, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and now it is on the way to become the third largest economy in the world. The Vice President said that India has constructed a new Parliament building in two and a half years, which is worth seeing. He invited the students to Delhi to see the new building of the Indian Parliament and said that in it you will see a rich glimpse of Indianness and our age-old culture.

On this occasion, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar , Governor Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Vice Chancellor of the University Dr Satyapal Singh, Directors, Principals of the University, students and many other dignitaries were present.