Indiscipline will not be tolerated: Ashok Kumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Dec: Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has again warned police officials that any kind of indiscipline and indecent behaviour with the public will not be tolerated. The warning has been issued in the wake of a recent incident in which a sub-inspector has been held responsible for beating up a trader in Rampur.

It may be recalled that DGP Kumar had received a complaint through WhatsApp about a businessman from Ramnagar being manhandled by a sub-inspector in the police station. On prima facie investigation of the complaint, the allegations were found to be true, following which the DGP had ordered suspension of Sub-Inspector Neeraj Chauhan posted at Ramnagar police station with immediate effect and directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital, to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident.

In a message to the police officials, Kumar warned that any act of indiscipline or misbehaviour with the public by any police personnel or any other such act that could tarnish the image of the force, which would not be ignored or tolerated.

He reminded the Police Force that, from time to time, guidelines had been issued in this regard by the Police Headquarters. In spite of this, a highly objectionable instance had come to the fore and this was not acceptable at all. Any policeman who tarnishes the image of the department would have to bear the consequences.