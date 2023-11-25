Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise SURYA KIRAN–XVII begins in Pithoragarh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Pithoragarh, 24 Nov: The Joint Military Training Exercise, SURYAKIRAN-XVII (2023), between the armed forces of India and Nepal commenced here today. The Joint Exercise will be conducted over a period of 14 days commencing from 24 November to 7 December. The Nepal Army contingent is represented by Shri Tara Dal Battalion while the Indian side is represented by a Kumaon Battalion of Panchshul Brigade, Indian Army.

During the opening ceremony, both the contingent commanders expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity given to train alongside each other. They emphasised the shared commitment to maintaining peace, security and harmony in the region. The exercise will provide a platform for soldiers from India and Nepal to exchange experiences, learn from each other’s best practices, and foster a deeper understanding of each other’s operational methodologies.

The joint military exercise will encompass a wide range of tactical training exercises, including counter terrorist operations, disaster management and humanitarian assistance, environment conservation and training on aviation aspects. Apart from this, a new addition to the training curriculum incorporates use of New Generation Equipment, latest state of the art tech simulators and employment of drones in Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorist operations. Through these activities, the troops will enhance their operational capabilities, refine their combat skills, and strengthen their coordination in challenging scenarios.