Indo-Uzbekistan Jt Military Exercise ‘Dustlik’ commences in Pithoragarh

By Our Staff Reporter

Pithoragarh, 20 Feb: The fourth edition of the India – Uzbekistan joint training Exercise DUSTLIK 2023 began today at the Foreign Training Node here. The opening ceremony saw the unfurling of the National Flags of both countries amidst playing of the national anthems.

The Indian Army contingent is represented by 45 personnel, each, of the 14th Battalion The Garhwal Rifles under the leadership of Lt Colonel Amit Kumar Dimri, and 53008 Motorised Infantry Regiment of North Western Military district of Uzbekistan Army under Lt Col Sherzod Gufurov. The ceremony was addressed by Brig Mayank Vaid, Commander, 32 Infantry Brigade, and Lt Col Shaukat Jhon Sormonkulou, Officer from Ministry of Defence & Head of the Uzbekistan Delegation.

The joint exercise is designed to develop Bilateral Military Cooperation and Strengthen Military Brotherhood through tactical military exercises, training on special operations and conduct of practical discussions. The exercise will involve multi-domain tactical operations at the sub unit level in a sub conventional environment in backdrop of semi-urban and mountainous terrain. The 15 day long exercise will include sharing operational experiences, tactical drills and procedures, various demonstration playing games and developing cultural understanding.

The joint military training will go a long way in improving bilateral relations and also will be a major step towards further strengthening the traditional bond of friendship between the two nations.