Induction Ceremony held at HSMS, SRHU

BY OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 31 Aug: A formal induction ceremony was held at the Himalayan School of Management Studies, Swami Rama Himalayan University for the newly admitted students of BBA, BCOM and MBA students. Students especially participated with great enthusiasm in the Zumba session.

Principal Dr. Vikram Sahay was the chief inductee. He welcomed the newly admitted students in the college auditorium and wished them well for the future. He emphasized that the focus of the University would always remain on the tenets promoting all-round development of candidates. He apprised them of the glorious history of SRHU and the laurels earned by its alumni.

The Chief Guest on the occasion, Wipro’s HR Head Arwind Chauhan reiterated the importance of time management, discipline and resolution in the life of students. These are the qualities if imbibed at the right time will enable them to succeed in their career in particular, and life in general, he reiterated. These qualities will not only result in creation of multidimensional personalities, but will also make them more competent for the job market, and a ready prospect to be hired, he averred. “So if you want to be industry ready, then develop more and more skills,” he underlined.

Manju Nautiyal spoke on soft skills and explained how these can help in enhancing the personality of students.

Apart from this, members of Knock Out Academy including Nihal Singh, Gagan Sen and Shubham organized a Zumba Session in which both the students and faculty members participated in the spirit of true camaraderie.

Students were later also provided information on the anti-raging policy followed by the university, its management program, examination and grading system, student counseling, apart from club, library, sports, placement and internship facilities.

Dr. SA Juyal, Ekta Rao, Dr Sonam Bhadoria, Dr Ravindra Sharma, Dr Sweta Sethi, Amar Sathe, Dr Rajat Dimri, Unpendra Saxena, Alin Ali, Dr Saurabh Joshi, Dalbir Singh, Farhan Khan and others were present on the occasion.