List of awardees: Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal (Ex Director, Directorate of Industries), DC Jain (Akums Group), SR Jain (Advance Panel & Switch Gears Pvt Ltd), VK Agrawal (Agromech Engineers), Prem Mohan (Anu Vidhyut Private Ltd), Prakash Setia (Apco Pharma Ltd), Avinash Ohri (Aruson Paints), PK Jain (Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd), Sardar Harbeer Singh, PCS (Baajpur Sugar Mills), Rajeev Berry (Beem Industries), RK Jain (East African India Overseas), MK Mittal (Ex ED, BHEL), Khubilal Jugraj Rathod (Flair Writing Industries Ltd), Gautam Kumar Burman (GK Burman Herbal (India) Pvt Ltd), Subhash Tyagi (Gold Plus Glass Industry Limited), Vishwas Dawar (Banket Brake Linings), Ram Mohan Walia (Kaaney Packaging), Rajeev Ghai (Uttra Agrotech Pvt Ltd), Shiv Kumar (Kumar Group of Industries), Pradeep Multani ( Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd), BB Gupta (Pyrex Polymers), Shyam Sunder Goyal (Quantam Group), Piyush Jinda (RJ Industrial Corporation), Ranjit Jalan (Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd), Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari (Roter Group of Companies), Satpal Saigal (Samriddhi Automation Pvt Ltd), Yogesh Jindal (SPNG Group), Balesh Chand Jain (Swasti Structure and Concretes), JC Jain (Texplas Lifestyle India Pvt Ltd), AC Dhiman (Vishwakarma Scales Roorkee), Ashok Windlass (Windlass Pharma), HM Kapoor (Western Precision Instruments Emporium), Purshottam Bhalotia (Wonder Products Group of Companies), Prof KK Pant (IIT Roorkee), and Prof Akshay Dvivedi (IIT Roorkee).
Industry Leaders Honoured at Raj Bhavan
By Our Staff Reporter
DEHRADUN, 9 Sept: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the “Honoring of Industrial Leaders” function organized by SIDCUL Manufacturers Association Uttarakhand at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. In this function, he honored 35 entrepreneurs who have made commendable contributions to the industrial sector. Congratulating all the entrepreneurs who were honored, the Governor said that it is a matter of good fortune that today we are honoring those pioneers who have promoted employment generation and industrialization.
He further said that industries have an important contribution to the economy and development of the country and the state. The entrepreneurs of the state have faced many challenges and established their enterprises with their hard work and determination, which will act as an inspiration for others.
Lt-General Singh said that entrepreneurs have a very important role in the speed, strength and progress of our nation. The manufacturing sector is considered to be the first mirror of the progress of any country and state. More industries, more production and more manufacturing are signs of progress in every state or country. Your role and your contribution as an industrialist of Uttarakhand is very important. He expressed confidence that all the entrepreneurs will strive to bring a new revolution in the manufacturing sector of the state with their sense of duty.
The Governor further added that the way Uttarakhand has performed well in the field of manufacturing pharma, auto parts, solar, herbal, etc., has been possible due to the hard work of all. The state government is working seriously to ensure the maximum establishment of new industries in the state. In view of this, Global Investor Summit is proposed in Uttarakhand which will be important in increasing the investment possibilities in the state. He said that the participation of all entrepreneurs in this summit will also be very important.
In this felicitation ceremony, Dr Harindra Garg, President of SIDCUL Manufacturers Association, Uttarakhand, welcomed all the people present and gave information regarding this program. Executive Chairman Dr Mohinder Ahuja expressed his gratitude to everyone.
On this occasion, the Director of IIT Roorkee, Prof KK Pant, Prof Akshay Dwivedi, SIDCUL Manufacturers Association General Secretary Raj Arora, Association’s Ajay Jain, Lalit Sachdeva, Radhika Nagrath and other officials and the entrepreneurs and their families who were honored were present.