Industry Leaders Honoured at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 9 Sept: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the “Honoring of Industrial Leaders ” function organized by SIDCUL Manufacturers Association Uttarakhand at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. In this function, he honored 35 entrepreneurs who have made commendable contributions to the industrial sector. Congratulating all the entrepreneurs who were honored, the Governor said that it is a matter of good fortune that today we are honoring those pioneers who have promoted employment generation and industrialization.

He further said that industries have an important contribution to the economy and development of the country and the state. The entrepreneurs of the state have faced many challenges and established their enterprises with their hard work and determination, which will act as an inspiration for others.

Lt-General Singh said that entrepreneurs have a very important role in the speed, strength and progress of our nation. The manufacturing sector is considered to be the first mirror of the progress of any country and state. More industries, more production and more manufacturing are signs of progress in every state or country. Your role and your contribution as an industrialist of Uttarakhand is very important. He expressed confidence that all the entrepreneurs will strive to bring a new revolution in the manufacturing sector of the state with their sense of duty.

The Governor further added that the way Uttarakhand has performed well in the field of manufacturing pharma, auto parts, solar, herbal, etc., has been possible due to the hard work of all. The state government is working seriously to ensure the maximum establishment of new industries in the state. In view of this, Global Investor Summit is proposed in Uttarakhand which will be important in increasing the investment possibilities in the state. He said that the participation of all entrepreneurs in this summit will also be very important.

In this felicitation ceremony, Dr Harindra Garg, President of SIDCUL Manufacturers Association, Uttarakhand, welcomed all the people present and gave information regarding this program. Executive Chairman Dr Mohinder Ahuja expressed his gratitude to everyone.

On this occasion, the Director of IIT Roorkee, Prof KK Pant, Prof Akshay Dwivedi, SIDCUL Manufacturers Association General Secretary Raj Arora, Association’s Ajay Jain, Lalit Sachdeva, Radhika Nagrath and other officials and the entrepreneurs and their families who were honored were present.