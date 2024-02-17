Info Dept Employees’ Union set to hold annual elections

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Deputy Director/Election Officer, Information, announced that nomination papers were purchased by the candidates for election to various posts in the Uttarakhand Information Department Employees Union (Headquarters), here, on Tuesday.

Paan Singh Bisht and Ranjit Singh Budiyal are contesting for the post of President, Sushma and Prashant Rawat for the post of Vice President, Chetan Kumar Pandey and Suresh Chandra Bhatt for the post of General Secretary, Kailash Rawat for the post of Joint Secretary, Ankit for the post of Organising Secretary.

Nomination papers were purchased by Kumar, Bahadur Singh Kanyal for the post of Publicity Secretary, Rakesh Kumar Dhiwan for the post of Treasurer and Vijay Kumar for the post of Convenor/Auditor.