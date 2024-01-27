Information Dept’s Tableau to be centre of attraction at Republic Day Parade in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jan: Director General of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari has stated that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a tableau of “Developed Uttarakhand” has been prepared by the Information Department for the Republic Day Parade to be held tomorrow in Dehradun.

Tiwari stated that, in the front of the tableau, a woman has been shown welcoming in traditional Uttarakhandi attire, as also the harvest of traditional coarse grains Mandua (Finger Millet), Jhangora (Barnyard Millet), Ramdana (Amaranthus) and Kauni (Small Millet). The state bird, Monal, has also been depicted at the front of the tableau.

The home stay scheme has been depicted in the central part of the tableau. He reminded that thousands of villagers are getting employment through the homestay scheme in the mountains. Sarmoli village of Uttarakhand has been declared the best tourist village in the year 2023 by the Government of India and, hence, the Home Stay Scheme is depicted in the tableau. Solar energy and mobile towers have also been shown, as also local women working in self-help groups and in remote mountains.

The rear part of the tableau shows all-weather roads, Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project, ropeway and road connectivity to India’s first village Mana. Tiwari claimed that these schemes have brought about a radical change in the transportation facilities for the passengers in Uttarakhand.

The tableau has been designed and conceptualised under the direction of KS Chauhan, Joint Director/Nodal Officer of the Construction Department. The tableau will be accompanied by dancing artists in traditional costumes based on the folk culture of Uttarakhand.