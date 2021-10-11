Inland Container Depot will be built on BHEL’s land in Haridwar: Ganesh Joshi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Oct: State's Industrial Development and MSME Minister Ganesh Joshi met Heavy Industries Minister, Mahendra Nath Pandey, in Delhi on Friday and sought necessary cooperation for setting up of Inland Container Depot (ICD) at SIDCUL Industrial Estate, Haridwar. On this demand made by the Industrial Development Minister, the Union Minister promised full cooperation. Industrial Development Minister Ganesh Joshi said that he had a very positive meeting with the Minister of Heavy Industries, Government of India, Mahendra Nath Pandey. The Union Minister seemed ready to cooperate in every possibility of industrial development in Uttarakhand. Joshi said that he had informed Pandey that Haridwar had been established as a big industrial centre. Industrial units of reputed companies based in Automobile, Pharma, FMCG, Engineering, Packaging and Agro were operating from there. Uttarakhand was a land-locked state and due to high logistic cost, the biggest challenge before the state was to increase exports. Two inland container depots were established in the state at Pantnagar and Kashipur under Kumaon division. The state government was trying to establish an inland container depot at Haridwar for the last several years. For this, it had been proposed to set up ICD jointly by BHEL and CONCOR on the vacant 35 acres of land at BHEL Haridwar and the transfer of land would have be approved by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India. On behalf of the state of Uttarakhand, in the past also, a request had been made to the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India regarding the above matter. But no progress had been made on this subject so far. Joshi had urged the Union Minister for an early action towards establishment of Inland Container Depot at Haridwar. Pandey had assured all possible help. Industries Minister Ganesh Joshi also presented a replica of Baba Kedar to the Union Industries Minister.