Innovation Festival concludes at UCOST on Science Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Feb: The concluding day of the three-day Innovation Festival, coupled with Science Day celebrations, resonated with enthusiasm at the Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology (UCOST), here, today.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) was the Chief Guest.

The day commenced with a Science March by students from various schools, and UCOST staff, advocating for Public Awareness on Current Science and Technology Issues, from Suddhowala Chowk to Vigyan Dham, Jhajra.

Prof Om Prakash Singh Negi, Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Open University, Haldwani, delivered the welcome address.

Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General of UCOST, presented the highlighted of the 18th Science Congress and accentuated the importance of the Silkayara Framework, a significant step towards fostering resilience.

The Uttarakhand Vigyan Purodha Sammaan 2024 was conferred upon distinguished individuals Dr Bahadur Singh Bisht, eminent educationist, Dr Harshvanti Bisht, mountaineer and Arjuna Award winner, Dr Kamal K Pande, educationist, Dr KD Purohit, State President of Vigyan Bharati and Adviser, RUSA Uttarakhand, Premlata Bourai, an educationist and Principal, GGIC, Dehradun, Rajender Singh Negi, IT & AT Educator, by Governor Singh.

The Valedictory Ceremony of the 18th Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Congress 2024 acknowledged outstanding achievements across diverse disciplines. Namely, Agricultural Sciences – 1st, Roopam Kunwar, 2nd, Akanksha Ruhela (oral), 1st Krishna (poster). Biotechnology, Biochemistry & Microbiology – 1st, Yogita Bisht (oral), 1st, Saif Ali, 2nd, Vibhash Dhyani (poster), Botany, Environmental Science and Forestry, 1st, Shweta Rawat, (oral), 1st, Reetika Binjola (poster). Chemistry- 1st, Samiksha Bisht (oral), 1st, Kavita Mishra, 2nd, Ankit Pandey (poster). Earth Sciences including Geology, Geomorphology, Geophysics, Glaciology and Geography- 1st, Pooja, 2nd, Sita Bora (oral), 1st, Pooja Chand (poster). Engineering Sciences, Material Science and Nano Technology- 1st, Diksha Bhatt, 2nd, Dakuri Ramakanth (oral), 1st, Rohit Kumar, 2nd Shreejaya Sivadas (poster). Home Science, Health and Nutrition- 1st, Anjali Danai, 2nd, Nidhi (oral), 1st, Charu Bisht, 2nd, Premlata (poster). Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science- 1st, Diksha Dumka, 2nd, Anurag Bhatt (oral), 1st, Avantika Gaur, 2nd, Radha (poster). Medical Science and Pharmaceutical Science- 1st, Esther Lalringzo, 2nd, Sikha Morang (oral), 1st, Riyakshi Negi, Physics- 1st, Pramesh Tamta. Rural Science, Technology and Society- 1st, Shefali Tripathi, 2nd, Sugandha (oral), 1st, Ankit Sati, 2nd, Bipin Sati (poster). Zoology, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry- 1st, Shobha Upreti, 1st, Ranjana Goswami, 2nd, Sangeeta Rawat (poster). Vedic, Indigenous and Traditional Knowledge Systems – 2nd, Abhishek Jamloki, 1st (poster) Sachin Kumar.

Innovators of the Year- Hemant Kumar Sharma, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar.

In the Exhibition of Innovative Ideas/Product/Process, Dr Brijesh Prasad from Graphic Era University, Dehradun, secured the first position for his Pine Needle Project, while Devendra Singh from Uttaranchal University, Dehradun, claimed the second spot for his Talking Plant project. Piyush Chauhan from THDC-IHET, New Tehri, emerged victorious in the Problem-Solving Contest. In the Quiz Competition, the first position was shared by two teams: one from Sapience School, Vikasnagar, Dehradun, comprising Aryan Goyal, Priyanka Chhetri, and Sambhavi Kathait, and another from Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun, consisting of Rohit Bagri, Atul Anand, and Harshita Chauhan. In the Innovative Idea – Poster Presentation category, Sukalp Dabral from the School of Design, Doon University, secured the first position, followed by Ananya Tyagi from DAV Public School, Haridwar, in the second position, and Reyansh Joshi from Vivekanand School, Dehradun, in the third position. Additionally, Vijay Mehra, a senior citizen and innovator of the 400-year cycle calendar, received the Consolation Prize.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) in his address, stressed the paramount importance of advancing the economy and realising aspirations. He underscored that science and technology serve as pivotal assets in this pursuit. Highlighting the significance of collective dreams shared across generations, particularly among the youth, he emphasised that such dreams drive unstoppable development.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director of UCOST. The event was hosted by RJ Kaavya, with Dr GS Rawat, Emeritus Scientist at UCOST.

More than 300 students, teachers and experts from institutions like Dolphin PG College, Tula’s Institute, HIT Dehradun, Graphic Era University, etc., participated.