Innovations help improve people’s Quality of Lives: Amit Sinha

CII U’khand Annual Session 2022

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Mar: People of Uttarakhand adapt to changes very quickly and rather than looking at new inventions, focus should be on innovations for improving the quality of lives of people, said Amit Sinha, Director, Information Technology Development Agency, Government of Uttarakhand, while addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest at the Plenary Session of the CII Uttarakhand Annual Session, here, today. The theme of the Session was “Uttarakhand State Agenda for India@2047”.

Sinha reminded that the State Data Centre at ITDA is the country’s first data storage unit equipped with latest technologies; its capacity of data storage is so huge that it won’t need expansion for years. He shared that this online availability of data will not only speed up governance and delivery but also help boost development works even in rural areas.

Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, while delivering his opening remarks, shared that the focus of development should now shift from Ease of Doing Business to Ease of Living and improving quality of lives of citizens, ensuring competitiveness of industry through stable and predictable policy framework, building ‘Brand Uttarakhand’ and moving towards sustainable development practices to make Uttarakhand “Future Ready”. He further shared that for long-term sustainable growth and development, Uttarakhand should focus on ‘Green Construction’ and green buildings in the state must be promoted and incentivised as being done by other states.

The panel discussion was organised on the theme, ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’ – Uttarakhand State Agenda for India@2047 to discuss and deliberate on the state’s achievements, so far, and more importantly to evolve a vision for the state of a Morally, Economically, and Technologically Advanced India by 2047, when India completes 100 years of independence and Uttarakhand will be close to its 50th year of formation. Yashpal Sardana, Plant Head, Hero MotoCorp, Haridwar, moderated the discussion.

Panelists at the session included Lokesh Ohri, Director, Virasat Arts & Heritage Festival and Convenor, INTACH, Uttarakhand; Jit Kumar Gupta, Chairman, IGBC Chandigarh Chapter; and Harshit Gupta, Chairman, Yi Dehradun Chapter.

Sonia Garg, Vice Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council, while delivering the vote of thanks shared that a long-term vision for the state to focus on global value chain, sunrise sectors, innovations, green energy, ease of living and inclusive growth.

The session was attended by over 80 delegates from Industry, Institutions, Government, Academia, and NGOs over Hybrid mode.