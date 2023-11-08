Inquiry ordered into alleged irregularities by Badri Kedar Temple Committee member

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 6 Nov: The Uttarakhand Government has ordered an inquiry into allegations of financial irregularities by a member of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee. It may be recalled that Bhairav Vahini President Sandeep Khatri has written a letter to the state government and levelled allegations of financial irregularities including embezzlement of funds from the Treasury of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee. These funds were meant for advertisements. Khatri has also demanded investigation into other “financial irregularities”. On the receipt of this letter, the state government has ordered an investigation into the allegations.

Sources in the government have claimed that the BJP State Government has been taking all allegations seriously and has been regularly ordering inquiries into all complaints that allege corruption. In this case, too, an investigation has been ordered against the member of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee.

The complainant has alleged that lakhs of rupees have been swindled by the member in the name of printing advertisements in his newspaper. The complainant claims that, being a member of the committee, the member concerned is not permitted to accept advertisements worth lakhs for his own newspaper. He has described this incident as a case of conflict of interest and has further claimed that the member concerned has also indulged in other types of financial irregularities.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed by Circle Officer of Rudraprayag Police, Pramod Shah that he has been directed by the government to investigate the allegations. Shah said that he will soon begin the investigation once the proposed visit of President Draupadi Murmu is over.

According to Badri Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay, a particular organisation had demanded an investigation into the allegations levelled by it, following which investigation has been ordered. The Police will soon start investigating the matter. He added that it would be judicious to wait for the inquiry report instead of speculating on it. Any wrongdoing, if confirmed, will not be spared and appropriate action will be taken against the person if found guilty.