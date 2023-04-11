Instructions issued on regular sampling of food items

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Apr: In view of the Char Dham Yatra, special campaigns will be launched to prevent food adulteration on the yatra routes. Apart from this, emphasis will also be laid on cleanliness in the hotels, restaurants and dhabas located on the Yatra routes. Instructions have been issued to the departmental officers in this regard. Departmental officers have been asked to conduct regular sampling of food items from time to time and to make common people aware of coarse cereals under the Eat Right India campaign.

Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today held a review of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department at the Vidhan Sabha. He instructed the officers to run a special campaign to prevent food adulteration on the yatra routes. He said that instructions had been given to the officials of the Food Safety Department to put up hoardings and banners at various places on the yatra routes to alert pilgrims and local people about adulterated goods. A special campaign has also been launched for cleanliness in the hotels, restaurants and dhabas falling on the yatra routes. Regular sampling of food items across the state would be done and common people would be made aware of adulteration through various mediums.

Dr Rawat said that, under the Eat Right India campaign, instructions have also been given to the departmental officers to organise millet fairs across the state to make common people aware of coarse grains.

Present at the meeting were Secretary, Health and Commissioner, FDA, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, FDA, Arunendra Singh Chauhan, In-charge Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Dr Ganesh Chandra Kandwal, Drug Controller, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Tajbar Singh, Assistant Drug Controller Dr Sudhir Kumar, District Food Safety Officer PC Joshi and other departmental officers.