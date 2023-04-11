Instructions issued on regular sampling of food items

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 10 Apr: In view of the Char Dham Yatra, special campaigns will be launched to prevent food adulteration on the yatra routes. Apart from this, emphasis will also be laid on cleanliness in the hotels, restaurants and dhabas located on the Yatra routes. Instructions have been issued to the departmental officers in this regard. Departmental officers have been asked to conduct regular sampling of food items from time to time and to make common people aware of coarse cereals under the Eat Right India campaign.
Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today held a review of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department at the Vidhan Sabha. He instructed the officers to run a special campaign to prevent food adulteration on the yatra routes. He said that instructions had been given to the officials of the Food Safety Department to put up hoardings and banners at various places on the yatra routes to alert pilgrims and local people about adulterated goods. A special campaign has also been launched for cleanliness in the hotels, restaurants and dhabas falling on the yatra routes. Regular sampling of food items across the state would be done and common people would be made aware of adulteration through various mediums.
Dr Rawat said that, under the Eat Right India campaign, instructions have also been given to the departmental officers to organise millet fairs across the state to make common people aware of coarse grains.
Present at the meeting were Secretary, Health and Commissioner, FDA, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, FDA, Arunendra Singh Chauhan, In-charge Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Dr Ganesh Chandra Kandwal, Drug Controller, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Tajbar Singh, Assistant Drug Controller Dr Sudhir Kumar, District Food Safety Officer PC Joshi and other departmental officers.
Vacant posts of Food Safety and Drug Administration will be filled by deputation
Dehradun, 10 Apr: Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has instructed that the vacant posts in the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department be filled soon. He said that till the posts are not filled through direct recruitment in the department, personnel should be deployed on vacant posts through deputation/service transfer under internal arrangement.
Dr Rawat said that 69 posts of various cadres including drug inspector and food safety officer are vacant in the department, while 27 posts are vacant in the laboratory wing, on which departmental instructions to deploy personnel on the basis of deputation/service transfer as per requirement have been given to the officers, so that there is no disturbance in the departmental work.