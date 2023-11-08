Intend to double U’khand’s GSDP in 5 years: Dhami

Chief Minister participates in Mumbai Investors’ Roadshow

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 6 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a road show organised here, today, in connection with the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit in Dehradun on 8 and 9 December. During the road show, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with major industrial groups of the country, as well as the local Uttarakhandi community, and discussed the possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand.

On the occasion, the CM also invited all the investors for the Global Investors’ Summit in Doon.

The Chief Minister said that Mumbai is not only the economic capital of the country but also a major part of the unique story of India’s development. He stressed that, while Mumbai is the economic capital of the country, Uttarakhand is the spiritual capital. hence mutual coordination and partnership between these two is very important. He said that Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, and Uttarakhand complement each other. The Chief Minister said that, while modern technology and managerial skills are necessary for the development of any nation, spiritual strength and peace are equally important. He emphasised that Uttarakhand has set a target of doubling its GSDP in the next 5 years. With this in mind, a ‘Strong Uttarakhand Mission’ has been launched in the state. The Uttarakhand Global Investors’ Summit is also a special part of this very mission.

Dhami asserted that, if investment in the industrial sector increases in Uttarakhand, then the resultant increase in employment opportunities would be a sustainable achievement. Till now investment proposals worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore have been received through road shows in various cities of India and abroad, which proves that entrepreneurs not only from the country but also elsewhere are keen to invest in Uttarakhand. The government has made unprecedented progress in the field of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the state by adopting the core principle of ‘Simplification, Resolution and Satisfaction’, along with the formula of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation for effective administration, as defined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that the state government is trying to assimilate the same in its working.

Dhami declared that the system of single window system for approvals like licences, etc., has been significantly improved and a one stop shop system has also been started for all the approvals required for establishment and operation of business. The Chief Minister said that the industrial groups will not face any kind of problem in setting up their industries in Uttarakhand. Many new policies have been made by the government to create investor friendly policies in a strong policy framework and these policies have been simplified for easy implementation.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Secretary Dr R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary, Industries, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General, Industries, Rohit Meena, Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari and representatives of various industry groups were present.