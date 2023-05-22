Interaction with authors held at DSOI’s Utkarsh Library

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 May: Saturday, the 20th of May, saw the newly renovated Utkarsh Library at the DSOI, here, fill up with enthusiastic book lovers who had come to listen to authors read excerpts from their books and to answer any questions they may have about the books and their writing routine.

The three authors who were invited were Ratna Manucha, Ruby Gupta and Col SP Singh.

The session was moderated by Jyoti Datta, who also introduced each author and kept everyone engaged by asking relevant questions pertaining to each author.

Ratna Manucha began by reading excerpts from her award winning story titled ‘ Param Vir Chakra- Albert Ekka , which has been published by Children’s Book Trust in an anthology titled ‘Nothing is Impossible’.

She also read an excerpt from her story titled ‘A Happy Whole’, also published by CBT in an anthology titled ‘Online Encounters and More’. Later, the audience participated in a scintillating question and answer session with the author.

Dr Ruby Gupta discussed her books ‘No Illusions in Xanadu’ and ‘Secrets of the Leifing Pagoda’.

Col SP Singh read an excerpt from his book, ‘First Song of Dawn’.

Both the above authors later answered questions from the audience.

The session was attended by DGP Ashok Kumar, Maj General Sanjeev Khatri, Brig A Datta, Col RK Manucha and Lt Col Sunny Bakhshi, among others.