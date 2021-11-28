Interests can be many, but it’s important to have one goal: DIG Khanduri

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Nov: DIG Janmejay Khanduri said today that, for success, it is important for a person to have only one goal and pursue it with full dedication. He was speaking at the Student Interaction Programme at Graphic Era Hill University, here, today.

The DIG said that one can have many interests at a particular time but one should have only a single goal. People of good calibre never keep a career back-up plan in their lives, they try to reach their goal with full strength and one day definitely achieve their goal.

Giving his own example, he said that he too failed in the civil services examination when he gave it for the first time. Even failures can turn into success he asserted. He said that the prime age in one’s life is between 20 and 40 years and the hard work done in this period decides the future.

DIG Khanduri shared his experiences with the students and also answered their queries. Dr Sanjay Jasola, Director General of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr J Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Pro VC, Dr Jyoti Chhabra, Registrar Capt Himanshu Dhulia, teachers and students were present at the programme. It was conducted by Dr Vishal Sagar, Dean, Management.