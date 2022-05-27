International Analytical Conference begins in Graphic Era today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 May: An International Analytical Seminar and Exhibition will start tomorrow (26 May) at Graphic Era Deemed University. Many Indian and international scientists and researchers will participate in the three-day programme. More than 300 papers will be presented on new and important research related to medicines, food and beverages, petrochemical, agriculture and biotechnology. This conference will boost the research efforts and innovative skills in these different domains and give recognition to the work at the global level.

The conference has been organised by Indian Petroleum Institute – CSIR Dehradun, in collaboration with the Indian Society of Analytical Scientists (IOCL) and the Department of Allied Sciences, Graphic Era University. Researchers, senior scientists and experts will deliberate on and discuss the various techniques being used in various areas of science and technology during the conference.

Executive Chairman ISAS, Dr Kapoor, IIP Director Dr Anjan Ray, ISAS Chairman Dr Christopher, Director General, UCOST, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director, IOCL, Dr SSV Rajkumar, and Director, NPAL, Prof Venugopal will be among the dignitaries present at the conference.