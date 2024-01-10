International Calligraphy Competition held in Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 8 Jan: The First International Exhibition of Calligraphy was organised here in collaboration with Iran Cultural House and Anjuman Khatatan Hind in which calligraphers from India and Iran participated and displayed their skills. Iran Culture House has this time taken a rare initiative to restore the importance of calligraphy to its glory.

Samples of rare creations by all the participants were presented. A large number of admirers attended the exhibition. Viewers were amazed to see the art of calligraphy and praised the calligraphers.

Cultural Counsellor Dr Fariduddin Farid Asr, who presided over the programme, warmly welcomed the calligraphers. He said, “We want India’s calligraphers to gather here and show their art. Iran Culture House will always stand shoulder to shoulder with these calligraphers.”

On this occasion, Qari Yasin, General Secretary of Anjuman Khatatan Hind, said that, with the efforts of Cultural Counsellor Dr. Fariduddin Farid Asr, this one-of-a-kind two-day competition has taken place.

On this occasion, the students and co-writers of India who got distinguished positions were awarded by dignitaries of Iran Culture House. Students who secured position in calligraphy were: first prize in exemplar writing was given to Ghousuddin Azim Hyderabadi, while second prize was given to Ataullah Maharashtari. In Surah Writing Letter, first prize was given to Shazar Ahmad, Bareilly Sharif, while the second prize was given to Ayub Akram, Aligarh. Zafar Raza Khan of Tonk, Rajasthan, won the first prize in Surah-writing.

Prof Akhtar Al Wasey, Dr S Farooq, Mehdi Mahdavi participated in the programme as special guests. Dr Ehsan Poornaman, calligraphy expert, and Mukhtar Ahmed compered the programme. Qari Amanullah started the event with the recitation of Quran, while Qari Yasin was the Master of Ceremonies.