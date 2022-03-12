International Conference begins on Intelligent Systems at U’chal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: A two-day International Conference on Intelligent Systems (ICIS) began, here, today at the Uttaranchal Institute of Technology, Uttaranchal University. The inaugural ceremony was held in hybrid mode (online & offline) and 400+ participants attended the session. Chancellor Jitendra Joshi inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp and, in his address, appreciated the efforts in the field of research. Chief Guest Dr Ronald Comester discussed the role of AI & IoT in energy production and maintenance, smart energy meters and customisation & scalability.

Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddi focused on the importance of intelligent systems in Industry 4.0. Pro-VC Prof (Dr) Bahuguna shared his views on role of AI and intelligent systems in law. Director (Research & Innovation) Prof (Dr) Rajesh Singh discussed the sustainable development goals of the United Nations and announced more three conferences lined up in the months of April and May to be organised at Uttaranchal University.

The vote of thanks was proposed by conference convener Dr SD Pandey.

ICIS received a huge response in terms of good quality papers from six countries including India, USA, Philippines, Korea, Nigeria, Oman and Turkey. An acceptance ratio of 36% was maintained for ensuring good quality papers. The papers will be published by “River Publishers” from Denmark and will be submitted for indexing in Scopus. Other dignitaries present were Dr Amit Srivastava, Dr Anita Gehlot, Dr SK Saha, Dr Sarvan Kumar, Dr MP Singh, Dr Kapil Joshi, Mukesh Pandey, Madhu Kirola and organising committee members.