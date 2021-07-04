International Conference held at Graphic Era on Mathematics

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jul: In an international conference on Engineering and Sciences held at Graphic Era, researchers from India and abroad presented their research papers. In this two-day joint conference of Graphic Era Deemed and Graphic Era Hill University, 150 researchers from 10 different sections presented their papers on subjects related to science.

A special element in this conference was that 52 researchers of Graphic Era also presented their papers.

In the plenary session on the last day of the international conference, today, Professor GP Raja Shekhar of IIT Kharagpur explained the growth and size of cancer tumours in the body and the effect of drugs through mathematical models in his research paper.

Dr Ganesh Prasad Pokhriyal, Professor, University of Nairobi, Kenya, presented his research paper on the meaningful role of new research and technology on humanity and sustainable development. He said that mathematics is the mother of all sciences. Through mathematical models, sustainable development in the areas of food security, environment, health, etc., could be ensured. It would be possible for the world’s researchers and scientists to move towards solutions.

Hangyang University, Ansan Gyenoggi-Do, Korea, Professor Vishwajit Sarkar explained RFID application theory based on mathematical models for the prevention of radiation, especially from unusable mobile phones.

HOD Maths Department, Graphic Era deemed University, Prof Dr Anand Chauhan proposed the vote of thanks to the researchers present at the conference and said that all the research papers would be published in the American Institute of Physics Journal.

Present on this occasion were HoD, Maths Department, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Neeraj Dhiman, Researchers, Faculties and students, who participated in the conference over the online platform.