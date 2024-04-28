International Conference on Energy Mechatronics begins at Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Apr: Technology has made life convenient, but has also increased the possibilities of cyber-crime.

This truth emerged in two-day a seminar inaugurated today at Graphic Era Deemed University. The seminar was organised on the ‘Innovative Sustainable Technologies for Energy Mechatronics and Smart Systems’.

Addressing the seminar, Dr SN Singh, Director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior, said that many revolutionary changes have taken place in the technical field. Things one could only think about before are actually being made today. He said that the technologies are also proving useful in solving natural problems.

Dr Ashish Kumar Singh of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, said that Digital Twin is a model that tracks carbon footprints. With its help, companies can reduce the environmental impact of a product by 40%. He threw light on the working of Digital Twin in detail.

IIT Kanpur’s Dr J Ramkumar said that the country has now become self-reliant. It is progressing rapidly in every field by facing various challenges. He appealed to the students to contribute to the development of the country.

The conference souvenir was also released today. On the first day, more than 60 research papers were read in online and offline mode.

The symposium was organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Department of Electronic Engineering in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Narpinder Singh, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Sanjay Jasola, Head of Department of Electronic Engineering, Dr Mohammad Faheem Ansari, HOD, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr Ashwini Kumar Sharma along with Dr Shweta Goyal, Dr Nikita Rawat, Dr Nitin Soundarya, Dr Sandeep Gupta and students were also present.