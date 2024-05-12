International Conference on Mathematics begins at Sridev Suman Varsity

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 11 May: Reinforcing THDC India Limited’s commitment as a leading Power Sector Enterprise dedicated to the holistic development of the nation, RK Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, conveyed that apart from its vision to provide clean and affordable power supply, 24 x 7, the company remains steadfast in its support as an active player in the development of the nation, with a special emphasis on Uttarakhand.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), THDCIL inaugurated a 3-day International Conference on Nonlinear Analysis and Applications (ICNAA 2024) and symposium on ancient Indian Mathematics organised by the Department of Mathematics at Pandit Lalit Mohan Sharma Campus, Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University, Rishikesh on 10 May.

A host of eminent faculty members from several countries, including Japan, South Africa and Nepal addressed the conference, sharing their expertise with a diverse group of participants.

Vishnoi said that, the conference, dedicated to honour the legacy of the late Professor SL Singh, aims to explore the realms of Nonlinear Analysis alongside the profound heritage of ancient Indian mathematics. THDCIL has been at the forefront of supporting and promoting academia by undertaking various initiatives. This conference would serve as a platform for the participants to exhibit their technical know-how at national and global levels. Director Shallinder Singh extended a warm welcome to Krishna Singh, the Guest of Honour and wife of the late Prof SL Singh, Prof MS Rawat, Campus Director, Prof Anita Tomar, Convenor, Prof Yasunori Kimura, Tohu University, Japan, Prof P Veeramani, IIT Madras, Prof Kanahiya Jha, Kathmandu University, Nepal, other eminent faculty members and participants.

Singh said that it is a matter of great honour and pride that the conference is organised in the memory of an internationally acclaimed mathematician, with a humble village background, who polished his academics in Uttarakhand. The conference would share the importance of mathematics with today’s generation, while honouring the contribution of stalwarts such as Srinivasa Ramanujan, Aryabhata, Bhaskaracharya, Satyendra Nath Bose and DR Kaprekar. He also lauded Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, Dr E Sreedharan, KL Rao, and Harvey Slocum for spearheading iconic projects.

Singh added that THDCIL remains committed to social uplift and development and it firmly believes in the power of education to drive progress and foster innovation. THDCIL has established an Engineering College in Bhagirathipuram, Tehri, equipped with State-of-the-Art facilities to nurture talent in various disciplines. These initiatives underscore THDCIL’s commitment to promoting education and creating pathways for the youth to realise their potential.

He affirmed that, as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavours, the corporation has undertaken various initiatives to promote education and realise the dream of an educated India. These include running 3 schools to provide quality education to more than 850 children of poor and economic weaker background; and a computer training centre to promote digital literacy among youths for enhanced job-oriented skills.